Death Notices Arthur Middleton

Arthur Richard Middleton, 74, of St. Helena Island, husband of Lorraine Middleton, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at Roper Hospital, Charleston.

Services will be at noon Friday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship, St. Helena Island. Burial will follow in St. Helena Memorial Gardens. The body will repose at the church from 11 a.m. Friday until the hour of services. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.