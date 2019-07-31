Death Notices
Jorge Valazquez
Jorge Luis Aviles Valazquez, 42, of Hilton Head Island, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort in charge.
Arthur Richard Middleton, 74, of St. Helena Island, husband of Lorraine Middleton, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at Roper Hospital, Charleston.
