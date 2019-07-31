Death Notices
Elton Jenkins
Elton Jenkins, 59, of Beaufort, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort in charge.
Brenda Washington Zachary, 66, a native of Burton, widow of Lionel Zachary, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at Calvary Hospital, Bronx, New York.
