Death Notices
Donald Monson
Donald B. Monson, 66, of St. Helena Island, husband of Hattie Monson, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at his residence.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements by Copeland Funeral Service.
Donald B. Monson, 66, of St. Helena Island, husband of Hattie Monson, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at his residence.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements by Copeland Funeral Service.
Brenda Washington Zachary, 66, a native of Burton, widow of Lionel Zachary, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at Calvary Hospital, Bronx, New York.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments