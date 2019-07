Death Notices James Bush

James Arthur Bush, 74, a native of Beaufort, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Calvary Hospital, Bronx.

The viewing is Saturday noon until 3 p.m. in the chapel of McCall's Bronxwood Funeral Home in Bronx, New York. A memorial service will be at a later date in Beaufort.

Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the local arrangements.