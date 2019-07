Death Notices Cecil Brunson

Rev. Cecil Delano “Del” Brunson, of Savannah, died, on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Visitation will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home in Hampton, with funeral services following in the chapel at 3 p.m. Burial will be at Beech Branch Baptist Church in Luray.

Arrangements by Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home.