Death Notices
Dennis Van der Meer
Dennis Van der Meer, 86, of Hilton Head Island and husband of Pat Van der Meer, died July 27.
Funeral services are pending.
Keith Funeral Services is assisting the family.
Dennis Van der Meer, 86, of Hilton Head Island and husband of Pat Van der Meer, died July 27.
Funeral services are pending.
Keith Funeral Services is assisting the family.
Kenneth Jerome Washington, 55, died July 26 at his residence in Yemassee.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments