Kenneth Washington
Kenneth Jerome Washington, 55, died July 26 at his residence in Yemassee.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home.
Patricia Ann Broam, 78, of Beaufort, wife of Dale L. Broam, died Friday, July 26, 2019, in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
