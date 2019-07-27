Death Notices
Loyce McDaniel
Loyce C. McDaniel, 90, of Beaufort, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at Sprenger Health Care.
A memorial service will be held in the fall in San Antonio, Texas.
Arrangements by Copeland Funeral Service.
Loyce C. McDaniel, 90, of Beaufort, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at Sprenger Health Care.
A memorial service will be held in the fall in San Antonio, Texas.
Arrangements by Copeland Funeral Service.
Margaret Mary (Casey) Rippman, 96, of Hilton Head Island, died Thursday, July 25, 2019.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments