Mary Rhodes
Mary M. Rhodes, 92, of Hilton Head Island, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Brookdale of Hilton Head.
Funeral arrangements at Arlington National Cemetery are pending. Keith Funeral Services is assisting the family.
Margaret Mary (Casey) Rippman, 96, of Hilton Head Island, died Thursday, July 25, 2019.
