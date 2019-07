Death Notices Carl Swanigan

Carl William Swanigan, 70, of Bluffton, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Carl Anderson Memorial Chapel with burial following at the Beaufort National Cemetery with full military honors.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home.