Death Notices Harold Townsend

Harold “Spanky” Townsend, 64, of Beaufort, husband of Mary Townsend, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. in Sea Island Presbyterian Church with interment in Beaufort National Cemetery with full military honors.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.