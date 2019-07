Death Notices Rosalia Brouillette

Rosalia “Roe” Brouillette, 79, of Beaufort, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at her family residence in Beaufort.

Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. with a rosary service beginning at 4:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Beaufort with burial following at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory.