Death Notices
Harold Townsend
Harold “Spanky” Townsend, 64, of Beaufort, husband of Mary Townsend, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Easter L. Wallace Baines, 71, a native of the Broomfield community of Beaufort County, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Metroplex Adventist Hospital, Killeen, Texas.
