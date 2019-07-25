Death Notices
Charles Fullington
Charles “Charlie” Fullington, 44, a native of Burton, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Easter L. Wallace Baines, 71, a native of the Broomfield community of Beaufort County, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Metroplex Adventist Hospital, Killeen, Texas.
