Death Notices Eric Barnard Sr.

Eric Barnard Sr., 61, of Stuart Point, died July 12, 2019, at Beaufort Nursing & Rehabilitation (Bayview) Center.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Second Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Joe Frazier Road in Burton. Burial with military honors will follow in Beaufort National Cemetery.

Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.