Death Notices Leroy Davis

Leroy Davis, 79, of Beaufort and husband of Peggy Davis, died July 20 at his residence.

The family will receive friends July 26 from 10-11 a.m. at Anderson Funeral Home with services at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Beaufort Memorial Gardens with Navy Honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sheldon Baptist Church.