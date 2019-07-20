Death Notices
Frances Nicholson
Frances Kennedy Nicholson, 64, of Landrum and Harbor Island, died in Charleston on July 18.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown Chapel in Greenville is handling the arrangements.
Lewis Franklin "Frank" Peters of Beaufort and husband of Zelda Louise England, died July 19 at his home.
