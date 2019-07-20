Death Notices
Lewis Peters
Lewis Franklin “Frank” Peters of Beaufort and husband of Zelda Louise England, died July 19 at his home.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Copeland Funeral Service – One Copeland Drive.
Joseph E. Levy, 80, of Hilton Head Island and husband of Ruth Levy, died July 20.
Comments