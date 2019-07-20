Death Notices
Jacqueline Ake
Jacqueline Ake, 54, of Bluffton died July 14 at her home.
Funeral services will be private.
Keith Funeral Services is assisting the family.
Jacqueline Ake, 54, of Bluffton died July 14 at her home.
Funeral services will be private.
Keith Funeral Services is assisting the family.
The family of Allen Linley Holbrook, 54, of Beaufort, will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. July 27 at Copeland Funeral Service – One Copeland Drive, with the service at 2 p.m. in the chapel.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments