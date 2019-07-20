Death Notices
Allen Holbrook
The family of Allen Linley Holbrook, 54, of Beaufort, will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. July 27 at Copeland Funeral Service – One Copeland Drive, with the service at 2 p.m. in the chapel.
The family of Allen Linley Holbrook, 54, of Beaufort, will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. July 27 at Copeland Funeral Service – One Copeland Drive, with the service at 2 p.m. in the chapel.
Lula M. Fraiser Jenkins, 86, of Pineland, died July 17 at her residence.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments