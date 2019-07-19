Death Notices
Lula Jenkins
Lula M. Fraiser Jenkins, 86, of Pineland, died July 17 at her residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.
Bostick Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Lula M. Fraiser Jenkins, 86, of Pineland, died July 17 at her residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.
Bostick Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Rhonda LaShawn Brown, 48, of Burton, wife of Christopher Brown, died Sunday, July 7, 2019.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments