Death Notices Priester Rivers

The Rev. Priester Rivers, 97, of Big Estate and widower of Annie Ladson Rivers, died July 13 at his residence.

Wake services will be held 7-8 p.m. July 20 in the sanctuary of the First African Baptist Church, Big Estate. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. July 21 at First African Baptist Church, Big Estate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.