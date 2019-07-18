Death Notices Caleb J. Brown

Caleb Jayceon Brown, 7, of St. Helena Island, son of Yamira Mikel and Christopher Brown, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston.

A wake will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at St. Luke Baptist Church, Snake Road, Ridgeland.

The funeral will be held Saturday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship, St. Helena Island. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. until the service. Burial will follow in Hagan Cemetery, Hagan, Ga.

Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.