Death Notices Kenneth Green

Kenneth “Linc” Green, 63, of Hilton Head Island, died July 9, 2019, at his residence.

Viewing will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by funeral services at 3 p.m., both at St. James Baptist Church, Hilton Head Island. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Hilton Head Island. Arrangements are by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.