Jamesina Devore-Jenkins, 56, of Bluffton, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at MUSC Charleston. She was the wife of Willie Jenkins Jr.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. funeral services at 11 a.m. Friday, both at Allen Funeral Home in Ridgeland.