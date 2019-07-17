Death Notices
Maurice R. Bass
Maurice R. Bass, 85, of Hilton Head Island and loving husband of Dottie Bass, died Monday
July 15, 2019, at Medical University of South Carolina.
Arrangements are pending by Island Funeral Home and Crematory.
