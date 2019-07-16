Death Notices
Barbara Aimar
Barbara Dale Aimar, 71, of Beaufort died July 16 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Copeland Funeral Service.
Barbara Dale Aimar, 71, of Beaufort died July 16 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Copeland Funeral Service.
Allen Linley Holbrook, 54, of Beaufort, died July 16 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments