Death Notices
Allen Holbrook
Allen Linley Holbrook, 54, of Beaufort, died July 16 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Copeland Funeral Service.
Joan Kannar, 91 of Port Royal, died June 15 at Helena Place in Port Royal.
