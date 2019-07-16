Death Notices
Anna Smith
Anna Sue Beaver Smith, 93, of Beaufort, died July 15 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Services will be held in Tyler, Texas.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.
Anna Sue Beaver Smith, 93, of Beaufort, died July 15 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Services will be held in Tyler, Texas.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.
Patricia Poltrone Patterson, 65, wife of Steven B. Patterson, of Beaufort, died July 13 in her residence.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments