Death Notices
Patricia Patterson
Patricia Poltrone Patterson, 65, wife of Steven B. Patterson, of Beaufort, died July 13 in her residence.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
The Reverend Priester Rivers, 97, of the Big Estate Community of Yemassee and widower of Annie Ladson Rivers, died July 13 at his residence.
Comments