Death Notices
Howard Rice
C. Howard Rice, 90, of Hilton Head Island, died July 12 at Bloom of Hilton Head.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Keith Funeral Services is assisting the family.
Joyce Ann Lawrence, 86, of Beaufort and wife of James William Lawrence, died July 5 at her residence.
