Death Notices
Eric Barnard, Sr.
Eric Barnard, Sr., 61, of Stuart Point, died July 12 at Beaufort Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Bayview Manor).
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Kim Sherrie Glaze, 59, of Beaufort, died July 4 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of Michael S. Glaze.
Comments