Death Notices Kim Glaze

Kim Sherrie Glaze, 59, of Beaufort, died July 4 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of Michael S. Glaze.

Memorial services will be held a 10 a.m. July 15 at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Beaufort. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Cancer Society.

Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort in charge of arrangements.