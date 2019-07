Death Notices Luna Years

Luna Kim Years, 3, daughter of Ashley Benton Years and Christopher William Years of Dallas, Ga., died Saturday, July 6, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Praise Assembly of God with interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.