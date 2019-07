Death Notices Ashley Years

Ashley Benton Years, 33, formerly of Beaufort, wife of Christopher William Years of Dallas, Ga., died Saturday, July 6, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Praise Assembly of God with interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.