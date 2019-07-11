Death Notices Rudolph Atkins

Rudolph Atkins, 57, of the Eustis community of Lady’s Island, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Aiken Regional Medical Center in Aiken.

Viewing is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in Helen Galloway Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals. Funeral services will be at noon Saturday in Helen Galloway’s Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals. Burial will be in the Eustis Cemetery on Lady’s Island.

Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.