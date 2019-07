Death Notices Jennie Brown

Jennie Polite Brown, 78, of Beaufort, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

The wake service will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals. The funeral will be at noon Saturday at the Tabernacle Baptist Church, Beaufort. Burial will follow in the Sixteen Gates Cemetery, Beaufort.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.