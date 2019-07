Death Notices Joe James

Joe James, 72, of Burton and a Jenkins native, husband of Willie Mae James, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Coastal Carolina Hospital, Hardeeville.

The funeral will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Spring Hill AME Church, Sheldon. Burial will follow in the Bray's Island Cemetery, Sheldon.

Arrangements by Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.