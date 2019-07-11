Death Notices
Lowell MacNutt
Lowell MacNutt, 76, of Brays Island, husband of Charlene Coleman Harris, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his residence.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements by Copeland Funeral Service.
Rose Martinez Russo, 97, of Bluffton, died July 9 at NHC-Bluffton.
