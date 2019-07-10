Death Notices
Editha Beck
Editha Stone Beck, 86, of Beaufort, died July 10 at The Retreat of Lady’s Island.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Editha Stone Beck, 86, of Beaufort, died July 10 at The Retreat of Lady’s Island.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Caleb Brown, 7, of St. Helena Island and son of Yamira Mikel and Christopher Brown, died July 9 at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments