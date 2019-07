Death Notices Malissa Dupont

Malissa Bush Dupont, 60, of Ridgeland, died July 3 at NHC Healthcare Bluffton in Okatie. She was the wife of Roy Dupont, Sr.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. July 11 at Allen Funeral Home Complex in Ridgeland. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. July 12 at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Center in Ridgeland.

Allen Funeral Home of Ridgeland in charge of arrangements.