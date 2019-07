Death Notices Margaret Routten

Margaret D. O’Connor Oliver Routten, 96, of Beaufort, died July 8 at The Retreat of Lady’s Island.

Funeral services will be held July 13 at the Riverview Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service hour. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Riverview Baptist Church Mission Fund.

Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.