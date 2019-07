Death Notices Yvonne Bolden

Yvonne Bolden, 68, of Hardeeville died July 5 in Charleston.

A wake service will be held July 10 from 7-8 p.m. She will lay in state one hour prior to the service at St. Stephen AME Church, 710 Main Street, Hardeeville. Celebration of Life Services will take place July 11 at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen AME Church.

Stiney's Funeral Home is in charge of final services.