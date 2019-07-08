Death Notices
Daniel Hoover
Daniel Joseph Hoover, 37, of Hilton Head Island, died June 30.
A Celebration of Daniel’s life will be held at Tower Beach Park, Sea Pines Plantation on July 19 at 5 p.m.
Sauls Funeral Home is serving the family.
Daniel Joseph Hoover, 37, of Hilton Head Island, died June 30.
A Celebration of Daniel’s life will be held at Tower Beach Park, Sea Pines Plantation on July 19 at 5 p.m.
Sauls Funeral Home is serving the family.
Ronda “Wendy” Brown, 48, of Low Bottom Community died July 7.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments