Clyde Black

Clyde Black, 71, of Grays Hill, formerly of Yemassee, died July 5 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

The hours of visitation will be on Tuesday in the Chapel of Young Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held July 10 at 11 a.m. in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Yemassee. Burial will be in Pilgrimford Cemetery.