Death Notices Gail Lesesne

Dr. Gail Lesesne, 63, a native of Sheldon/Gardens Corner, died July 2 in Warner Robins, Georgia.

Funeral service will be held at noon July 10 at the Huspah Baptist Church, Gardens Corner. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. July 9, in the sanctuary of the Huspah Baptist Church, Gardens Corner.

Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.