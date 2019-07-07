Death Notices
Jonathan Cuthbert Jr.
Jonathan Cuthbert Jr., 66, of St Helena Island, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Bayview Nursing Home.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort in charge.
Jonathan Cuthbert Jr., 66, of St Helena Island, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Bayview Nursing Home.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort in charge.
Frank Stuart Mitchell, 71, of Fripp Island, husband of Marjory Mitchell, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his residence.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments