Death Notices
Rudolph Atkins
Rudolph Atkins, 57, formerly of the Eustis community of Lady’s Island, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Aiken Regional Medical Center in Aiken.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
Jennie Polite Brown, 78, of Beaufort, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
