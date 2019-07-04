Death Notices
Kim Glaze
Kim Sherrie Glaze, 59 of Beaufort, wife of Michael S. Glaze, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements by Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort.
Kim Sherrie Glaze, 59 of Beaufort, wife of Michael S. Glaze, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements by Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort.
James George Ballard, 46, of Beaufort, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments